Russia ties never prevented Turkey from cooperating with other partners, Kremlin says

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. Relations with Russia have never stopped Turkey or other countries from cooperating with third parties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on the Turkish leader’s statement.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that ties between Ankara and Moscow were not an alternative to relations with other allies. The Turkish leader said this during a news conference in Ankara ahead of departing to London for the imminent NATO summit due on December 3-4.