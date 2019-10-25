US media loses sense of reality as election draws near, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. US mass media outlets ever more often lose the sense of reality and adequacy as the US presidential election draws near, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said in the wake of US media claims President Donald Trump was in debt to Moscow, because he had allegedly laundered money through Russia.

"As another presidential election draws near, many US media in their anti-Trump and pro-Trump campaigns lose the sense of reality and go inadequate," Peskov said. "Such rumors and information policies should be treated with certain allowances."