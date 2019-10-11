Russia, China see identical tactic in West’s media war against them — diplomat

BEIJING, October 11. /TASS/. Russia and China see "the same skillful hand" at work in the Western mass media war against them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after consultations with her Chinese counterpart Hua Chunying.

"We see the same hand at work in Russia and in China in the context of intervention in the internal affairs," she said.

Russia has carried out extensive work to analyze the gathered media content, she said.