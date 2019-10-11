Russia, China see identical tactic in West’s media war against them — diplomat

BEIJING, October 11. /TASS/. Russia and China see "the same skillful hand" at work in the Western mass media war against them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after consultations with her Chinese counterpart Hua Chunying.
"We see the same hand at work in Russia and in China in the context of intervention in the internal affairs," she said.
Russia has carried out extensive work to analyze the gathered media content, she said.
"Similar research has been done by the Chinese side. We exchanged opinion and the initial statements that we made have been confirmed: behind all this there are our Western counterparts, in the first place, the United States, which we abstractly refer to as the collective West," Zakharova said.
"The same applies to the mechanisms of the North Atlantic Alliance and also individual Western countries, which to our great regret take an active part in this campaign despite their professed commitment to the respect for the sovereignty of countries and support for the policy of non-intervention," she added.
"I can say once again that we exchanged concrete examples and concrete findings and arrived at the conclusion that the style is the same," Zakharova said.