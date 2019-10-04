Media attack campaign from US continues unabated — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. A US-orchestrated media attack campaign against the rest of the world continues unabated, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question.
According to him, "the attack continues unabated," though "the Kremlin has not recorded" an increase in its scale.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump suggested launching a new global news network to counter CNN overseas.
"CNN outside of the United States is much more important than it is inside the United States," Trump said. "We used to have Radio Free Europe and Voice of America. We did that to build up our country, and that is not working out too well," the US president pointed out.