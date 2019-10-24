Situation with Norwegian citizen jailed in Russia does not affect bilateral ties — Lavrov

KIRKENES, October 25. /TASS/. The situation around Norwegian national Frode Berg jailed in Russia for spying will not affect Russian-Norwegian relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

This does not affect the bilateral relations "in any way," Lavrov said.

He added that Berg may return to Norway "at any time." The Norwegian national was recommended for pardon earlier on Thursday.

On April 16, the Moscow City Court found Norwegian national Frode Berg guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 14 years in a maximum security penitentiary. Berg was arrested in Moscow on 5 December 2017 in a special operation staged by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Berg had been gathering information about Russian nuclear submarines which he obtained from a defense industry employee acting under the control of special services. The prosecutor in the case said that Berg worked for Norwegian intelligence service for cash renumeration.