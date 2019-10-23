Brussels slams EU doors on Albania and North Macedonia — Russian intelligence chief

BELGRADE, October 23. /TASS/. Refusal to launch talks on Albania’s and North Macedonia’s EU admission demonstrates the European Union’s cynical attitude towards Balkan states, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with Serbia’s RTS TV channel published on Wednesday.

"This is an example of the European Union’s inconsistent and often cynical position regarding Balkan countries. Brussels invited these two countries to join the Euro-Atlantic integration, primarily NATO. These countries complied with Brussels’ demands, advanced difficult reforms but when it came down to the EU, Brussels slammed the door in their faces. This is truly cynical," Naryshkin said.

Earlier, EU heads of state and government convened for a EU summit on October 17-18 when long talks failed to produce a decision on launching negotiations on admitting Albania and North Macedonia to the union. European sources suggest that France blocked the beginning of formal negotiations.

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has branded the decision of EU leaders to put off the talks as a mistake and called for a snap general election for citizens to confirm their trust in the government and its policies.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama voiced a similar position, saying that Tirana would continue making effort to launch formal EU accession talks.