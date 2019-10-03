Putin hails Jordan’s role for Russia in the Middle East

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Jordan is a major partner of Russia in the Middle East, President Vladimir Putin said at talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Thursday.

"Jordan has always been a very important partner for us in the Middle East, last year we marked the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries," Putin said. "We maintain constant contact with you," he told the king.

Putin also emphasized that last year, trade between Russia and Jordan grew 3.8-fold. "We are very glad to see this, and of course we have a lot to discuss both in terms of bilateral relations and on international issues. I am very glad to see you," the Russian leader said, thanking King Abdullah II for accepting the invitation to take part in a Valdai Discussion Club meeting reviewing issues of the current agenda.