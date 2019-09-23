Kremlin has no comment on Foreign Ministry’s Ribbentrop-Molotov pact tweet

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no reason why it should make any comment regarding the Russian Foreign Ministry’s tweet concerning the 1939 non-aggression pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

"We should hardly make any comment on a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And we will not make any," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to media questions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on September 22 tweeted a statement in a series of other similar entries devoted to the forthcoming 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The tweet accompanied by a map showing Hitler Germany’s plan of an attack against the Soviet Union said that the conclusion of the non-aggression pact with Germany on August 23, 1939 was a "forced move, which let the Soviet Union delay the beginning of the war by two years and consolidate the nation’s defenses for struggle against the aggressor."

The non-aggression treaty between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, often referred to as the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, was signed in Moscow on August 23, 1939. The pact had a secret protocol dividing the spheres of influence in Eastern Europe. Lithuania and Western Poland were included in Germany’s sphere of interests, and Estonia, Finland, Bessarabia and eastern areas of Poland — in the Soviet Union’s sphere.