Putin to hold talks with Israeli PM Netanyahu in Sochi on September 12

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Russian city of Sochi on September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will pay a working visit tomorrow. The Russian-Israeli talks will be held tomorrow, Putin will be in Sochi tomorrow," he said.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Russian leader is in Moscow and intends to have a meting with Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev. "The president is working in Moscow today, in the Kremlin. Today, apart from other public meetings, the president will welcome Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev for talks and they will discuss problems of farmers and the agriculture sector," Peskov said.

Sochi talks

On Tuesday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reported that Netanyahu was planning to pay a one-day visit to Sochi on September 12. The Israeli prime minister told a daily meeting of his government on September 8 that he could visit Russia within a week where he would like to meet Putin to discuss "continuation of the military cooperation" on Syria. On September 5, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Netanyahu’s visit to Russia could take place "rather soon". He added that the Israeli prime minister is "likely" to come to Sochi. Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren reported that Putin and Netanyahu could discuss a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US and Israeli.