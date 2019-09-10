Russian, Chinese diplomats hash over Iranian nuclear deal

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Director General of the Department of Arms Control and Disarmament of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fu Cong have discussed the situation around the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There were exchanges on a number of burning issues in the sphere of arms control and non-proliferation with a special emphasis put on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," the diplomatic agency said. "The countries confirmed that the approaches are highly concurring. The parties are mutually interested in continuing the constructive dialogue."