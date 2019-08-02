Five more suspects detained under case of civil unrest in Moscow — source

"A measure of restriction will be imposed on Monday on five more perpetrators under the case of civil unrest," the source said.

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Five more suspects detained under the case of civil unrest at an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27. Their measure of restriction will be determined on Monday, a source close to investigators told TASS.

The Russian Investigative Committee told TASS earlier that the pre-trial investigation found that more than 10 citizens were involved in the commitment of the specified crimes and took the most active part in the organization and carrying out of mass unrest in the center of Moscow.

Among the perpetrators under the criminal case of civil unrest are Samariddin Radzhabov, Kirill Zhukov, Ivan Podkopayev and Alexei Minyailo, as well as Yevgeny Kovalenko, who was earlier arrested by the Meshchansky Court and who pled guilty to the use of force against a policeman. According to the investigators, they dispersed tear gas, hurled stones and bottles into law enforcement officers, broke through a police cordon and used violence against them. Depending on the role of each perpetrator, they were charged under Part 1 Section 318 ("The use of violence against an official") and Part 2 Section 212 ("Participation in civil unrest") of the Russian Criminal Code. They were placed into custody as a measure of pre-trial restriction.