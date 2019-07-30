Over 60 arrested for taking part in unauthorized Moscow rally

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow courts have ruled to arrest 61 people and ordered more than 160 others to pay fines as part of administrative offence cases opened after an unauthorized rally in the city center on July 27, Spokesperson for the Moscow City Court Ulyana Solopova told TASS.

"The courts have handed down 61 rulings on an administrative arrest and 161 rulings on paying fines," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Moscow courts had considered 278 administrative cases into the July 27 events in the capital.

On July 27, police jointly with the National Guard detained more than 1,000 people for taking part in an unauthorized event in downtown Moscow. According to police, the event had drawn over 3,500 people. The authorities had warned the rally’s participants about their responsibility for violating the law. Moscow’s prosecutors have launched an investigation against 15 unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma, who organized unauthorized rallies on July 14 and July 27.