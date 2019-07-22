Putin lauds wisdom, vision of deceased IAEA Director General Amano

"The Russian leader underlined in the telegram sent that Amano would be remembered in Russia as an outstanding diplomat and a principled supporter of strengthening international security and stability," the message reads. The Russian president also praised Amano’s great contribution to increasing the IAEA efficiency, his ambitious efforts as the head of the organization to develop peaceful nuclear energy and strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to the wife of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano, whose passing was announced on Monday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"I had conversations with Yukiya Amano on a number of occasions and was always impressed by his wisdom and vision, his capability of making informed decisions in the toughest of conditions," Putin said offering his condolences.

Yukiya Amano has died at the age of 72, the IAEA press service reported on Monday. The IAEA Secretariat also published Amano’s statement, where he planned to notify the Board of Governors of the agency that he had decided to step down. "During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of "Atoms for Peace and Development", thanks to the support of Member States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member States and Agency staff," Amano wrote. It was earlier reported that Amano might resign in March 2020 before his term expired due to an illness.

The 72-year old Japanese diplomat headed the IAEA since December 2009. In September 2017, Amano’s candidacy was approved for the third four-year term in a row to lead the organization until November 30, 2021. Amano’s term in the office saw the signing of the historic Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. The JCPOA agreed by Tehran and six world powers (five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany) was signed on July 14, 2015 in Vienna.