IAEA director Yukiya Amano passes away

VIENNA, July 22. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has died aged 72, the organization’s press service reported on Monday.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the note reads.

The secretariat also published Amano’s statement, where he planned to notify the Board of Governors of the agency that he had decided to step down. "During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of "Atoms for Peace and Development", thanks to the support of Member States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member States and Agency staff," Amano wrote.

It was earlier reported that Amano might resign in March 2020 before his term expired due to an illness.

The 72-year old Japanese diplomat headed the IAEA since December 2009. In September 2017, Amano’s candidacy was approved for the third four-year term in a row to lead the organization until November 30, 2021. Amano’s term in the office saw the signing of the historic Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. The JCPOA agreed by Tehran and six world powers (five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany) was signed on July 14, 2015 in Vienna.