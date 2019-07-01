Russia not in talks with US over criteria for lifting sanctions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia thinks it inadmissible to discuss any criteria for lifting anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club on Monday.

"We - both at the governmental and nationwide levels - believe it is unacceptable to discuss with the Americans the criteria for lifting their sanctions [against Russia]," he said.

"As soon as we begin to get involved [into the discussions on the lifting of the US sanctions], all reports - both classified governmental and open political scientific ones - will write that "the Russians have eventually given in and showed the first signs that the US sanctions policy works’," Ryabkov stressed.

"On the contrary, we must demonstrate maximum rigidity and rejection to all that as totally illegitimate, illegal and inadmissible," he added.