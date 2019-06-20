Trump says will meet with Russian, Chinese counterparts during G20 summit

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would hold meetings with the presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka.

In an interview with Fox News aired late on Wednesday, Trump said he wanted to be friends with Russia and China.

"I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will. I’m meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20," he said.

He blamed the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling with the US presidential elections for the current US-Russian diplomatic chill.

On Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the schedule of Putin’s bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka is still being worked out and there is no data on the Russian leader’s meeting with Trump. Commenting on the possibility, Peskov said the Kremlin "has no news, there is nothing particular to say.".