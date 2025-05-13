Drone attack in Lugansk kills two Emergencies Ministry employees, injures 15

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Two Russian Emergencies Ministry employees were killed while performing their duty in a drone attack on Lugansk, the ministry's press service told TASS.

"Today, two officers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's main department for the LPR, namely Mikhail Pronko, head of the duty shift in the firefighting service, and Dmitry Savenko, a senior firefighter, tragically died while performing their duty," the ministry said.

Fifteen other ministry employees were injured. Two were hospitalized, while thirteen were discharged for outpatient treatment.

The head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, said on his Telegram channel that the UAV attack targeted an asphalt-concrete plant. Ukrainian forces reportedly launched a repeat strike on the firefighting team as they worked to extinguish the blaze. The Russian Emergencies Ministry clarified that the second strike was carried out using a fixed-wing drone.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry expresses deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. The bright memory of them will remain in our hearts forever," the ministry added.