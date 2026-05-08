Libya’s largest oil refinery declares emergency as fighting breaks out nearby

TUNIS, May 8. /TASS/. Fighting is ongoing near Libya’s largest oil refinery in the city of Az-Zawiyah, 40 km west of the capital, the Al-Marsd news outlet reported.

According to Al-Marsd, sirens have sounded at the facility, warning of a state of emergency declared amid heavy gunfire.

Earlier, Az-Zawiyah’s security directorate announced the start of "a large-scale security operation" against crime gangs active in the region. According to a statement published in the media, all measures are being taken "in line with the law and under the supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General." The directorate warned wanted persons and law violators against resisting officers participating in the operation.