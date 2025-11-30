Ukrainian drone attacks kill two civilians, leave one injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, November 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has carried out drone attacks on two districts in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, killing two civilians and leaving another one injured, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"A drone struck a car in the village of Beryozovka in the Borisovsky District. Two men suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. <...> An FPV drone exploded on the territory of a private household in the village of Moshchyonoye in the Graivoronsky District. A man suffered multiple shrapnel injuries and was taken to the Graivoron Central District Hospital in serious condition," the statement reads.

The strike also damaged a private house, a household facility, and a car.