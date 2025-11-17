At least 50 injured in riots in Bangladeshi capital

NEW DELHI, November 17. /TASS/. At least 50 people, including police officers and servicemen, were injured in the unrest in Banghadesh’s capital Dhaka sparked by the death sentence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper wrote.

Thousands of people gathered near Dhaka’s Dhanmondi St., 32 - the historic home and museum of Hasina’s late father and the republic’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - and attempted a "symbolic demolition" of the museum, the newspaper wrote. Dozens of protestors, mostly students, brought two bulldozers with them. Police installed barricades to prevent the crowd from storming the museum and used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the protest.

The unrest continued for several hours. Protestors still remain outside the building, stating that they will not leave until the residence of Sheikh Hasina’s father is demolished. The police and the military continue to patrol the area.

On Monday, the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity during the suppression of the 2024 riots. The court found her guilty on five counts. A death sentence was also handed down to the former Interior Minister of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who was also charged in the case, received five years in prison. He had previously agreed to cooperate with the investigation and pleaded guilty.

Sheikh Hasina was not present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Under Bangladeshi law, she can appeal only if she is arrested or if she surrenders to the authorities within 30 days of the verdict. The 78-year-old leader sharply criticized the court's decision and accused it of not being given the opportunity to defend herself. According to her, judges and lawyers publicly expressed sympathy for the current authorities.

Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly denied giving orders to kill the rioters, and claims that these instructions came from Muhammad Yunus, who headed the interim government after her flight from the country.

In July 2024, Bangladesh was gripped by anti-government protests, which were actively attended by students unhappy with high unemployment and lack of economic prospects. About 1,400 people died in the riots and clashes between protesters and the police. On August 5, Sheikh Hasina flew to India. Bangladesh's general parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 2026.