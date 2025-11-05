Three people killed, 11 injured in UPS plane crash in Kentucky — governor

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. At least three people were killed and 11 injured in the UPS logistics company plane crash near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said.

"By now I believe we have three fatalities and I believe that number is going to get larger. We have at least 11 injuries, some of them significant that are being treated in local hospitals. Again, I think that number will get larger," he said at a press conference in Louisville broadcast on the YouTube channel of the local authorities.

The governor added that currently two people who could have been at the crash site are missing.

The UPS MD-11 cargo plane, en route from Louisville to Honolulu, crashed at about 17:20 East Coast time (01:20 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday). There were three crew on board. According to the WLKY TV channel, the cause of the crash could be an engine fire during takeoff and loss of power.