Seven UAVs destroyed in Russia’s Oryol Region

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces destroyed seven unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Orel Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported.

"Last night, the enemy again attacked the Orel Region - seven UAVs were destroyed over the region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, fragments from the downed drones damaged window glazing in several buildings in the city of Oryol, as well as private vehicles and outbuildings. There were no casualties.