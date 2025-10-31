Over 40 people killed by Hurricane Melissa in Caribbean — WP

NEW YORK, October 31. /TASS/. More than 40 people have died in Caribbean countries as Hurricane Melissa passed through, the newspaper The Washington Post (WP) reported.

The victims of the natural disaster were residents of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The publication notes that the death toll may still rise, as the clearing of debris and destruction caused by the hurricane continues.

As it passed through the aforementioned countries, Hurricane Melissa was rated as a Category 4-5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The maximum wind speed at its epicenter reached 82 m/s.

According to the latest data from the US National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Melissa has passed through the Bahamas and is moving into the open Atlantic. In recent hours, the hurricane has intensified to a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The wind speed at its epicenter is 45 m/s.