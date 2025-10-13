LPR’s Alchevsk imposes state of emergency in wake of explosion at residential building

LUGANSK, October 13. /TASS/. Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has imposed a state of emergency after an explosion at a residential building caused a fire that killed two, the head of the urban district, Svetlana Grebenkova, said.

"We decided to impose a state of emergency in the city. All municipal first responders have been converted to enhanced mode," she specified.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the LPR reported that two upper floors had partially collapsed following a blaze at a residential building on the city’s Gmyri Street. Two bodies were found at the scene of the fire incident. The apartment building has been evacuated. Investigators and forensic specialists are probing the cause of the fire.