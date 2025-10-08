Oil depot on fire in northern Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. An oil depot is on fire in Ukraine’s northern Chernigov Region, regional administration head Vyacheslav Chaus said.

According to him, the oil depot is located in the city of Priluki.

Chaus also said that rail facilities had been damaged in Nezhin. Besides, damage to an energy facility has caused emergency power outages in the city.

The regional power supplier said earlier that over 4,500 customers had been left without electricity due to damage to an energy facility in Nezhin. In addition, rail traffic in the area was facing disruptions; several train routes were changed and trains to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev were cancelled.