BELGOROD, October 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched 72 projectiles and 105 drones at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Graivoronsky Municipal District, 13 attacks targeted the city of Graivoron and the villages of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dronovka, Dunaiak, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka Vtoraya, Poroz, Rozhdestvenka, Smorodino and Spodaryushino. The strikes involved 45 projectiles and 23 drones, one of which was downed. The detonation of a drone left a woman injured in Golovchino," he wrote on Telegram.

Eleven projectiles and 29 drones were launched at the city of Shebekino and eight villages in the Shebekino Municipal District. Twenty-one drones were jammed and downed. A female civilian and an Orlan unit member were killed in attacks on Shebekino.

According to Gladkov, eight drones were shot down over the Belgorodsky District. A drone strike targeted agricultural equipment in a field near the village of Yasnye Zori, leaving an operator injured. Three drones were downed over the Alexeyevsky Municipal District; four unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the villages of Belenkoye, Beryozovka and Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky District.

The governor added that three drones had attacked the villages of Novoye and Plotvyanka in the Volokhonsky District. Nineteen UAVs were shot down over the Valuisky Municipal District. Two drones were launched at the villages of Nikitovka and Kislinkoy in the Krasnogvardeisky District; one of them was shot down by air defenses.

Sixteen projectiles and 12 drones were launched at seven settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District; four of the drones were jammed and downed. In addition, aid defenses shot down two fixed-wing drones over the Rovensky District.