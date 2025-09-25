Drones again spotted near Denmark’s Aalborg airport

STOCKHOLM, September 26. /TASS/. Drones were again spotted near the airport in the Danish town, the Flightradar service reported on the X social network.

According to the report, flight KL1289 had to return to Amsterdam, while flight SK1225 from Copenhagen was cancelled.

On September 25, according to Reuters, the Aalborg Airport in Denmark temporarily halted operations and redirected three flights to other airports in the country due to the threat of unidentified UAVs.

On September 23, the Copenhagen Airport ground control services informed TASS about the temporary closure of the air harbor. Reuters news agency reported later, citing Danish police, that the airport eventually resumed operations, but the air harbor had to divert at least 31 flights due to the possible threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Danish police also stated that it had no information about possible UAV operators.