BRYANSK, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces targeted civilians in the village of Belaya Berezka in the Bryansk Region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, injuring several people, including a child, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian Nazis launched a targeted massive strike with Grad multiple rocket launchers on civilians in the village of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky District. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, the attacks have injured civilians, including one child. All of them have been promptly taken to the local hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that the strike caused fires and damaged both residential and administrative buildings. The full extent of the destruction is still being clarified.