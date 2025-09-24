{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Number of those injured in Novorossiysk drone attack rises to 12

Earlier, city authorities reported two fatalities and 11 injured

KRASNODAR, September 24. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk has reached 12, Krasnodar Region Deputy Governor Anna Minkova reported.

Earlier, city authorities reported two fatalities and 11 injured.

"In Novorossiysk, two of the injured died at the scene. Nine people have been hospitalized at the Novorossiysk hospital; two of them are in serious condition and are being transported to the First Regional Clinical Hospital Another three received outpatient care," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

On the afternoon of September 24, Novorossiysk came under attack by Ukrainian drones. The drones struck the city center near the Novorossiysk hotel. Damage was sustained by 20 vehicles, seven residential buildings, including apartment blocks and the hotel building. A state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk.

Two killed in shooting at immigration service building in Texas — ICE
The representative noted that on the morning of September 24, a shooter "opened fire on the facility this morning, firing indiscriminately at the building, including at a transport van in the sallyport"
Netanyahu must stand before international court for genocide in Gaza — Chilean President
Gabriel Boric has repeatedly sharply criticized Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip
Poland, Estonia provide no proof of Russia's involvement in air incidents — chief delegate
The destruction of a house in the Lublin Voivodeship actually turned out to be the result of a missile fired by a NATO F-16 fighter jet, Yulia Zhdanova recalled
Powerful blast reported in Norway’s capital Oslo — Dagsavisen
According to the police, several explosive devices were found in the street, and one of them detonated
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
Trump must stand trial for attacks on boats in Caribbean Sea — Colombian president
Gustavo Petro emphasized that "the young people in the boat were not drug traffickers"
Kremlin displeased by Polish foreign minister's comments on country's airspace
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin treats such statements "appropriately" when no proof is presented
Around 20 deals to be signed at first Russian-Indian forum TIME
The first forum is expected to attract around 2,000 participants
EU continues to fuel war machine, portrays Russia as enemy — permanent UN mission
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN noted that Brussels does everything possible to undermine the outcomes and understandings reached during the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska
UAVs carry out 80% of fire missions in special operation zone — defense minister
Andrey Belousov noted that the success of troop operations is largely determined by the effective control of unmanned aerial vehicles
Macron tells Trump Israel cannot defeat Hamas militarily
"Israel has killed Hamas’s main leaders, but at the same time, there are just as many Hamas militants as on the first day," the French President said
West’s baseless accusations no longer taken into account — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov opined that "a country with a serious and responsible approach should not put forward unsubstantiated accusations"
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Vatican concerned over West’s speculation on nuclear weapons — Russian envoy
According to Ivan Soltanovsky, the Holy See positions itself as a 'global factor'
Russian banks' profit down almost 50% in August month-on-month — Central Bank
Banks have earned 2.3 trillion rubles year-to-date
Alleged violations of Norway's airspace by Russia remain unconfirmed, embassy says
The data provided by Norway was not corroborated by Russian monitoring, the diplomatic mission stated
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Kiev loses roughly 1,495 troops along frontline in past day — Russia’s top brass
Ukrainian losses totaled more than 535 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, two artillery pieces, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Kremlin says Moscow well protected by air defense systems
Dmitry Peskov added that it is "quite obvious" that the Ukrainian armed forces always increase their activity levels before high-profile political events
Trump retains option for new sanctions against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Donald Trump has the option "in some circumstances, to sell defensive weaponry and potentially offensive weaponry," which would be directed to Ukraine
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman confirms upcoming Lavrov-Rubio meeting to TASS
The schedule of the US Secretary of State says that the meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister will take place at 7 p.m. Moscow time
French military are in Moldova on legitimate grounds — defense ministry
Last year, Moldova and France broadened their military cooperation by signing a new treaty
Russian army drafted 160,000 men last spring
All conscripts received food rations during their journey; for journeys exceeding three days, they were provided three meals daily in dining cars - a long-standing and effective practice within the military
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Trump’s ‘paper tiger’ remark about Russia influenced by Zelensky — Kremlin
"This view is in stark contrast with our understanding of the current state of affairs," Dmitry Peskov said
Zaporozhye NPP’s last power supply line cut by Ukrainian fire
No safety violations have been registered
Ukraine asks West for another $15 billion to develop its military-industrial complex
These figures only represent financing for the defense industry and do not include financial support, which could total $60 billion in 2026
NATO is using Moldova as additional platform for confrontation with Russia — expert
Moldova has been considered as an alternative since Kiev’s crackdown on Donbass began in 2014, Andrey Marochko noted
Global crisis, tariffs on Russian oil, Ukraine deal: Trump speaks at UN
In his remarks, the US President declared that the world had entered "one of the greatest crises in its history" and placed blame on the United Nations for failing to resolve international challenges
EU, NATO have 'gotten themselves stuck' with anti-Russian Ukrainian project — UN mission
"The EU and NATO have become entangled in falsehoods and do not quite know how to extricate themselves from the situation they have driven themselves into," First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Melania Trump rejects Zelensky's wife's request for meeting — newspaper
The high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York with the participation of about 150 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers
Video of Zakharova’s remarks on Kazakh president’s meetings is deepfake — Russian MFA
The officials provided a comparison of the deepfake with the original clip for illustrative purposes
Russian foreign minister arrives in New York to participate in UN General Assembly session
The government aircraft covered the distance from Moscow to the United States via the northern route, bypassing all countries, in 11 hours and 40 minutes
Zelensky does not need talks, he came to UN to beg for money — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Kiev regime is doing everything in its power to create a "bloody backdrop" for the UN General Assembly
Kiev should know that its position will worsen with each day of delay in talks — Kremlin
"The dynamics on the front lines are more than eloquent evidence of this," Dmitry Peskov stated
Putin offered to settle root causes of Ukrainian crisis, but West refused — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also recalled "the Europeans' harsh rebuke that Russia should not interfere in European security issues and that the Europeans would sort them out themselves"
No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump until he stops conflict in Gaza — Macron
In his opinion, the United States is in a position to stop the conflict, as it continues to supply Israel with weapons for its military operation in the Gaza Strip
US must lift sanctions against Russia — Medvedev
"The US must give up on weakening Russia with sanctions and tariffs," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Russian forces hit Ukrainian Motor Sich production
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed an electrical substation that supplied power to Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Poland to re-open checkpoints on border with Belarus — Polish prime minister
"In a day and a half, overnight to Thursday, the border crossings will be re-opened," Donald Tusk said
Moldovan ambassador summoned to Russian MFA over refusal to accredit election observers
As the ministry emphasized, this step constitutes a gross violation by Chisinau of its international obligations
Trump paid minimal attention to Ukrainian topic during UN General Assembly — expert
"In his 57-minute speech, he devoted only three minutes to Ukraine," deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin said
US begins to realize that deal with Russia helps avert WWIII — Crimean official
Georgy Muradov stressed that under such circumstances, in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to return to dialogue on equitable and indivisible security
Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to continue for a long time
The US president also noted that Russia has a "very large army"
Russia firmly rejects expanding UN Security Council with Western nations
Kirill Logvinov noted that the current composition of the Security Council showed a significant bias toward Western states
Hungary will not refuse to buy oil from Russia, despite US demands — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister also stressed that it is "totally impossible to carry out a fact-based, rational dialogue based on common sense" with Western European countries
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
All nuclear powers must join New START dialogue — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that such discussions should take place under the UN Security Council’s umbrella
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Elections in Ukraine possible under ceasefire — Zelensky
In Ukraine, neither parliamentary nor presidential elections are being held due to the martial law imposed on February 24, 2022, and continuously extended
Artillery units of Battlegroup South destroy Ukrainian drone command post — top brass
The daily efforts of artillery crews are instrumental in suppressing enemy firing positions and creating favorable conditions for the successful advancement of Russian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured by shrapnel in the Rostov Region after a drone attack
Fabricated Zakharova footage is low-quality fake, expert says
The deepfake technology in the Zakharova footage has been detected by the Zephyr system
Russian forces curb threat posed by Ukrainian UAVs, continue special op — Kremlin
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time on September 23, air defenses destroyed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian regions
NATO ‘eastern flank’ turns into ‘eastern front’ in conflict with Russia — delegation head
"There is an increase in the activity of NATO and its member states’ aircraft near Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, as well as in the Arctic, which carries the risk of dangerous military incidents," Yulia Zhdanova stated
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
American corporations ready to resume operations in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov agrees with the opinion that everyone is waiting for the go-ahead
Iran confirms damage to nuclear sites after US strikes
Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami noted that Tehran has the ability to repair the damage thanks to accumulated experience
Belarus receives official notice from Poland on border reopening from September 25
Poland closed all previously operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12
Europe wants to impose parallel reality of situation in Ukraine on UNSC — Russia’s mission
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky has lost public support
US companies ready to return to Russian market and also bring in new ones — envoy
Boris Titov also pointed out that the Russian market has changed over time, which is taking competition for American companies to a whole new level
Trump wants to force entire world to buy US energy at a higher price — Kremlin spokesman
The US President is moving forward, avoiding any complicated diplomatic tactics, Dmitry Peskov clarified
Coming hours decisive for Iran’s nuclear program — French president
Emmanuel Macron placed full responsibility for the lack of compromise on Iran’s nuclear program on Tehran and called for the restoration of controls over it
Rome may recognize Palestine under two conditions, namely hostage release, Hamas rejection
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noted that she is not opposed to recognizing Palestine, but there must be "requisites for sovereignty" to do so
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Kremlin slams Trump branding Russia 'paper tiger'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is more often compared to a bear
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kirovsk in DPR
According to the ministry’s information, Russian forces are currently mopping up Kirovsk in the direction of Krasny Liman, clearing it of the remaining forces of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia’s draft budget for 2026-2028
The budget's priorities are ensuring defense and security, as well as social support for the families of the special military operation’s participants
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Ukraine’s attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium sends signal to EU — diplomat
"It should come as no surprise to the EU when the Kiev regime will start to polish its terrorism skills more and more, this time targeting their own airfields, oil storage facilities and gas pipelines," Maria Zakharova noted
Kremlin slams idea that Ukraine can regain any lost territory as ‘wrong’
"The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every way to continue hostilities is, in our view, a mistake," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
West ignores Kiev’s violations of international humanitarian law — Russia’s UN mission
"Kiev regime uses civilians as human shields and deploys air defense systems in close proximity to residential areas," Dmitry Polyansky said
Italian actress Claudia Cardinale dies at age 87 — newspaper
The actress died surrounded by her children in the French city of Nemours, where she had lived for several years
US does not support EU and Ukraine’s anti-Russian statement at UN
A total of 38 countries joined the statement, including Slovakia
Kremlin spokesman dismisses as hysterical claims about ‘incursion' into NATO airspace
"Our military aviation complies with all flight regulations and rules, is guided by them, and adheres to them most strictly," Dmitry Peskov stated
Foreign ministers of G7 discuss issue of imposing new sanctions against Russia
The G7 Foreign ministers also discussed taking action against third country enablers
Rubio stressed need for steps toward peace in Ukraine to Lavrov — US State Department
According to the document, the US Secretary of State "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop"
Two dead, eight injured: what is known about Ukrainian UAV attack on Novorossiysk
The condition of three individuals injured in the Kiev regime’s attack on Novorossiysk is assessed as serious, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar province said
Tara Reade, former Biden aide, receives Russian citizenship
The corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been published
Russian economy remains resilient despite difficulties — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that the national economy has adapted to the needs of the special military operation and fulfills all the army's requirements
Press review: EU seeks Russia-US dialogue disruption as Trump’s tariffs hit world in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 24th
Ukraine’s Syrsky briefs Commander of US Army in Europe on difficult frontline situation
Alexander Syrsky also requested additional air defense systems for Ukraine
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kupyansk
The number of Ukrainian troops blocked in Kupyansk amounts to 700, of whom 250 have already been eliminated
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York
The meeting began without opening remarks for the press and is continuing behind closed doors
Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
French servicemen already spotted in Moldova — Russian lawmaker
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu in her statement yesterday threatened the Moldovans with the loss of sovereignty of Moldova," Alyona Arshinova added
Russia does not reject any negotiation formats on Ukraine — permanent UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the optimal platform for negotiations is Istanbul
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general
According to Igor Krasnov, the state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Ukrainian army loses 1,630 men in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
In particular, Russian Battlegroup Center destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, eight vehicles and three artillery pieces
Kyrgyz leader demands end to genocide of Palestinians, recognition of their independence
Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan firmly condemns violence and terrorism in all forms
Tehran does not need nuclear weapons, will not produce them — Iran’s supreme leader
Ali Khamenei noted that Iran has a high level of uranium enrichment
Trump mentions Russia ten times in speech at UN General Assembly session
The US leader mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin once, noting that he hoped for a quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis since his relationship with Putin had "always been a good one"
With New START proposal Putin is 'extending his hand' to US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's "good political will, will remain viable only if Washington takes a corresponding position"
Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin
The head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
Unmanned Arctic vessel 'Briz' presented at 'Neva-2025' international exhibition
According to the representative of the "C Project" company, the vessel consists of more than eighty percent Russian-made components
US benefits from selling weapons to Ukraine, not providing them for free — White House
"Donald Trump has said that the US is going to continue selling weapons to NATO and NATO and Ukraine can choose how to use those weapons," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted
