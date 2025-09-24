Number of those injured in Novorossiysk drone attack rises to 12

KRASNODAR, September 24. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk has reached 12, Krasnodar Region Deputy Governor Anna Minkova reported.

Earlier, city authorities reported two fatalities and 11 injured.

"In Novorossiysk, two of the injured died at the scene. Nine people have been hospitalized at the Novorossiysk hospital; two of them are in serious condition and are being transported to the First Regional Clinical Hospital Another three received outpatient care," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

On the afternoon of September 24, Novorossiysk came under attack by Ukrainian drones. The drones struck the city center near the Novorossiysk hotel. Damage was sustained by 20 vehicles, seven residential buildings, including apartment blocks and the hotel building. A state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk.