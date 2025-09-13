5.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Russia’s Kamchatka

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. An 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred 124 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, seismologists reported.

"An 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded 124 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 40.1 kilometers," the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

According to local residents, tremors were felt in the suburbs of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Earlier, a powerful underground tremor occurred in Kamchatka at 2:37 p.m. local time (2:37 a.m. GMT). The earthquake's epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, 114 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. A tsunami warning was issued, but no evacuation of the population was carried out.