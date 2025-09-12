Two people die in cable car accident on Russia’s Mt. Elbrus: what is known

NALCHIK, September 12. /TASS/. Two people have died on Mount Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria in a cable car accident, head of the republic Kazbek Kokov said.

Several people were injured.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

What we know about the accident

- The emergency occurred at about 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, the regional department of the Investigative Committee said.

- The fatal accident occurred after a rope slipped off the balance beam on a chairlift owned by the private company MCD Elbrus LLC, according to the Telegram channel of development institute Kavkaz.RF.

- Rescuers are working at the scene, the bodies of the dead are being evacuated.

Dead and injured

- A resident of Kabardino-Balkaria and a tourist were killed, the operational services reported.

- Nine people were injured, the local Health Ministry said.

Investigation

- A criminal case was opened over non-compliance with safety requirements, the Investigative Committee said.