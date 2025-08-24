Investigative Committee opens criminal case on explosion at Central Children's Store

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case following an explosion at the capital's Central Children's Store where one person died.

"Today, an explosion occurred in a store <…> in Moscow. The investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee have opened a criminal case on this fact," according to a statement published on the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee.

"The number of victims is being clarified," the statement reads.

A gas cylinder was depressurized on the third floor of Central Children's Store causing smoke. There were no signs of fire, and people were evacuated before firefighters arrived, the Emergencies Ministry said. As a result of the emergency, one person died as reported by emergency services. Moscow’s health department reported that three people were injured, two of them were hospitalized.