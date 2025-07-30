Nine moderate earthquakes rock Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in span of one hour

VLADIVOSTOK, July 30. /TASS/. Nine earthquakes of magnitudes 5.0, 4.8, 4.8, 5.3, 6.0, 5.2, 5.0, 5.4 and 6.0 were recorded in Kamchatka over an hour, seismologists said.

According to the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred 350 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the first 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred 273 kilometers away, the second 212 kilometers away, the 5.3-magnitude earthquake 230 kilometers away, and the 6.0-magnitude earthquake 402 kilometers away. The first quake's epicenter was at a depth of 64.8 kilometers, the second at a depth of 10.8 kilometers, the third at a depth of 66 kilometers, the fourth at a depth of 56.5 kilometers, and the fifth at a depth of 33 kilometers.

As for the recent series of earthquakes, the 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred 248 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred 204 kilometers away, the 5.4-magnitude earthquake 297 kilometers away, and the 6.0-magnitude earthquake 402 kilometers away. The first quake's epicenter was at a depth of 38.7 kilometers, the second at a depth of 13.7 kilometers, the third at a depth of 88 kilometers, the fourth at a depth of 56.5 kilometers, and the fifth at a depth of 77.1 kilometers.

On the morning of July 30, a powerful earthquake occurred off the coast of Kamchatka. It was the strongest since 1952. According to the authorities, its magnitude reached 8.8. However, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that it was 8.7. A series of aftershocks followed, with a magnitude of 5. According to the regional Health Ministry, one person was injured. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, as announced by authorities in Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.