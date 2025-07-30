State of emergency declared in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky due to major earthquake — official

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 30. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center and largest city on Russia's Kamchatka Region, after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8, Mayor Yevgeny Belyaev said.

"A state of emergency has been declared in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky due to today's earthquake. A meeting of the city headquarters of the commission on preventing and eliminating emergency situations was held. I have signed the relevant order. This means that all services are on high alert. The necessary work is ongoing amid the aftermath of the powerful earthquake," he wrote on his Telegram channel.