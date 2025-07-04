Two people injured in drone attack on Moscow Region — governor

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Two men were injured in a drone attack on the Moscow Region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"This morning, the crash of four enemy unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded in the Sergiev-Posadsky District. Two individuals were injured: a 60-year-old man sustained a closed head injury and lost three teeth, a 40-year-old man suffered an open neck wound and a chest contusion," the governor wrote.

He specified that both were taken to a local hospital in moderate condition to receive medical aid.

The governor assured that first responders are working on site while electricity is being restored.