Two people injured in drone attack on Moscow Region — governor

Andrey Vorobyov specified that both were taken to a local hospital in moderate condition to receive medical aid

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Two men were injured in a drone attack on the Moscow Region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"This morning, the crash of four enemy unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded in the Sergiev-Posadsky District. Two individuals were injured: a 60-year-old man sustained a closed head injury and lost three teeth, a 40-year-old man suffered an open neck wound and a chest contusion," the governor wrote.

He specified that both were taken to a local hospital in moderate condition to receive medical aid.

The governor assured that first responders are working on site while electricity is being restored.

Over 50,000 people left without electricity in Moscow Region after drone attack
The administration specified that power supply was restored in the Rabochy settlement
Russian marine robotic complexes at initial stage — Patrushev
According to the Russian presidential aide, the scientific research for the key high-tech components of marine unmanned systems is still insufficient
Russian consul meets with fellow countrymen detained by Azerbaijan
Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov, along with the country’s eight other nationals, were put under arrest in Azerbaijan for four months earlier this week
Macron’s call to Putin may mean desire for dialogue in Europe — MP
According to Thierry Mariani, the Europeans, including the French, "do not want the Americans to discuss the world alone
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
US may begin notifying other countries of tariff rates on July 4 — Trump
US President emphasized that he considers this approach to be more effective than developing separate comprehensive trade agreements with each country
Terrorist training for attack on Crocus City Hall held since June 2023
They trained in Turkey and Afghanistan, said the documents reviewed by TASS
UN should settle issue of transfer of Russian contributions with US — official
"Russia has no debts to the world organization," Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department, told TASS
Situation in Ukraine reaches important juncture as US halts arms supplies — newspaper
Ukraine is still suffering from an acute shortage of weapons and manpower and may subsequently face a defeat, the paper wrote
Trump says his meeting with Iranian representatives possible
"They want to meet, and we'll see if we can do something, but they want to meet badly," US President noted
Putin promises to invite Trump to exchange films about Russian, US values
The head of state also thanked Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Zhizn I Delo Foundation for the Development of Creativity Nikolay Dunn for his work on organizing a network of inclusive film clubs, whose project was presented at the forum
Putin, Trump hold 2025's sixth phone talk
The presidents discussed the Ukrainian settlement, the situation in the Middle East, US-Russia economic projects, and even the exchange of films promoting traditional values
Settlement in Ukraine, situation in Middle East: Putin-Trump sixth conversation
The Russian leader noted Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine
West needs Ukrainian conflict to test new weapons — media
According to the report, Western-made military equipment would become redundant and obsolete if not tested in the Ukrainian conflict
Top diplomat says US may further ease sanctions against Syria
According to the statement, the foreign ministers discussed the lifting of a significant portion of US sanctions against Syria
IMF to revise downward forecast for Russian GDP — spokesperson
"Inflation is easing, but is still high, and Russia, like many countries, is affected by high risks and uncertainty," IMF Director of the Communications Department Julie Kozack said
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Moscow on official visit
According to the statement, Prince Faisal plans to discuss with the Russian leadership the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international affairs
Liberation of Melovoye to crush Ukrainian defense in Kharkov area — authorities
Vitaly Ganchev аdded that the Russian Armed Forces are systematically fulfilling the task of creating and expanding the buffer zone along the state border to ensure civilian safety
Russian, US presidents discuss developments in Iran over telephone — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the Russian side stressed that it was important to resolve all disputed issues, disagreements and conflict matters exclusively via political and diplomatic channels
China doesn’t supply lethal weapons to either side of Ukraine conflict — Wang Yi
"We do not supply lethal weapons to the sides of the conflict," Chinese Foreign Minister said
Israeli TV claims Israel is secretly in contact with Russia regarding Iran, Syria
As Kan notes, the dialogue began "about a week" after the end of the campaign and in light of Moscow's signals about its readiness to "act as a mediator" between Iran and Israel
Trump to discuss suspending arms supplies to Ukraine with Zelensky — media
The US president will hold a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky on Friday
Russian forces start creating 20-kilometer buffer zone near Belgorod Region — expert
Military expert noted that, until recently, this section of the front "was in a static state" and fighting there was "an extremely rare phenomenon."
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
The drone attack on the southern Rostov Region killed a woman, Governor Yury Slyusar said
Saudi Arabia's defense minister meets with Trump in US — TV
According to the TV channel, the meeting did not solely focus on normalizing relations with Israel, but the two leaders discussed the necessary steps to achieve this goal
Ukraine to stoke flames in Russia-Azerbaijan situation — Kremlin
On July 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky
Japanese opposition party leader rails against US influence over country
Taro Yamamoto emphasized that the US "can establish military bases wherever it wants in Japan"
Russia, Ukraine submitted completely opposed settlement memorandums, Russian diplomat says
Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said that the negotiations should aim to find ways to reconcile these positions
EU wrong to accuse Serbian government of using force against protesters — top lawmaker
According to the parliament speaker Ana Brnabic, the protests in Serbia are far from peaceful
Denmark to put maximum pressure on Hungary in EU — minister
Denmark’s European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre did not reveal what exactly Denmark will do to force Hungary to change its mind, except saying that all options are on the table
Robotization level in Russian economy low, Putin says
Implementation of robotics in the economy, the industry of Russia is one of the most important areas, the head of state noted
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Moscow formally recognizes Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — Russian MFA
Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on recommendation from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said the Russian ambassador in the Asian country, Dmitry Zhirnov
Putin, Trump discuss exchange of films promoting traditional values — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that the US president reacted immediately, saying that he was impressed by this idea
Press review: US arms well to Ukraine drying up and EU races to ink trade deal with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 3rd
US weapons supplies ebbing amid shortfall of stocks, zest to put pressure on Kiev — expert
Reducing the delivery of weapons from the United States is part of a pressure campaign by the Trump administration to force Ukraine into making certain political concessions, Nikolay Novik said
Blasts obliterate two production facilities near Zhitomir — official
The local power facility said that the blasts disconnected 50 transformer substations and damaged three power lines
Putin, Trump's conversations can be coordinated during day - Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov considered it inappropriate to ask which of the presidents ended today's conversation first
Russia to notify Sweden shortly about denunciation of nuclear data treaty — MFA
The statement comes after the Russian cabinet on June 24 published an order denouncing the agreement, which required the countries to exchange information about nuclear accidents and nuclear installations
Ukrainian soldiers that plotted attacks in Russia were also involved in some drone strikes
According to investigators, the sabotage group’s attacks were aimed, among other things, at the military airfield Shaikovka, a base of long-range bombers
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
In the Lipetsk Region, a woman was killed when drone debris fell on a residential building, and two more people sustained wounds, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said
US halts all arms supplies to Ukraine — The Economist
The Pentagon said that the pause was intended to preserve the US’ "military readiness and defense priorities"
Russia completes first stage of Kalashnikov cartridge plant in Venezuela
Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the enterprise can already produce 70 million cartridges a year
Armenian parliament passes law permitting to nationalize Karapetyan’s Electric Networks
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said the draft law was adopted with 65 votes in favor and 27 votes against
Foreign states require Kiev to bury mercenaries in Ukraine — security forces
Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka
Dialogue between Putin, Trump continues, important for world — Dmitriev
The Russian president said earlier that he plans to talk to Trump over the phone on Thursday
Georgia not to allow fifth attempt at revolution by West — PM
Irakli Kobakhidze said the Georgian government is confidently following the "no alternative path," including through the adoption of laws that have been criticized in the West
US halting arms deliveries to Ukraine signal to increase EU supplies — von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen also urged EU countries to massively increase funding for arms production in Ukraine and to accelerate the bloc’s militarization
Lavrov to hold talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in Moscow
The foreign ministers last met in Riyadh on February 18, when the city hosted talks between Russian and US delegations
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Brazil — spokesman
BRICS will hold a summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7
Russian deputy foreign minister accepts copies of credentials from new Afghan ambassador
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the official recognition of the Afghan authorities will give an impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation
Trump says he will speak with Putin by phone at 10 a.m. EST
The Russian president earlier said he planned to hold phone talks with Trump on Thursday
Putin tells Trump Russia not to give up on goals in Ukraine — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the Russian president said that Russia will achieve its goals, that is, eliminate the well-known root causes
Russia may respond asymmetrically to UK's Foreign Influence Registration Scheme — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said that the embassy "sent six pages of questions to the Foreign Office" in order to "clarify the vague and impenetrable nature of the parameters of this scheme"
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Ukrainian soldiers that plotted attacks in Russia plead guilty to some charges, repent
Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Antonenko, who led the group, pleaded not guilty
Recognition of Emirate of Afghanistan speaks to Moscow’s intent to build ties — ambassador
Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow has formally recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Russia’s Samsonova defeats Ukrainian Starodubtseva in second round of 2025 Wimbledon
The Russian player will now face in the next round the winner of the tournament’s second-round duel between Australian Daria Kasatkina and Irina-Camelia Begu from Romania
American mercenary of Ukrainian army eliminated in Sumy direction — security forces
The mercenary fought with the intelligence services and was eliminated on June 29 in the Alekseyevka area in the Sumy Region
Senior Russian Navy commander Gudkov killed in Kursk Region — official
Primorye Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako added that Gudkov’s faithful friend Nariman Shikhaliyev, too, was killed
Aeroflot cancels flights to Iran due to extended restrictions
"Flights between Moscow and Tehran are canceled until lifting of restrictions," the airline said
Russia making breakthrough in unmanned systems development — Putin
The Russian president highlighted good progress in robotics in general
Syria to change coat of arms
Until today, Syria’s coat of arms featured an hawk with a shield with two stars on its chest
Top Russian diplomat congratulates Rubio on US Independence Day — Foreign Ministry
Sergey Lavrov is looking forward to further enhancing bilateral relations in a constructive direction, fostering stability and predictability
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Trump tells Putin about "big beautiful bill," Putin wishes him success — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that Donald Trump began by briefing about a successful passage in the US Congress of the administration’s flagship bill on the tax and migration reform
Making big families chic, ushering in a "new age" in tech: what Putin said at forum
Russia has to take a giant leap forward in the tech sphere, ushering the country into a "new era" of technological development, the president noted
Armenia seeks to become full member of SCO — Armenian Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Yerevan shares the fundamental principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
RDIF CEO expresses hope for future cooperation with US
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated his US counterpart Donald Trump on Independence Day in a phone conversation
US continues to provide military aid to Ukraine — Trump
Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Washington would suspend the supply of several weapons to Kiev, including Patriot air defense missiles
Russia enjoys strategic advantage in its special military op in Ukraine — Putin
Troops are advancing along the entire line of contact, Russian President said
Russian ambassador says Denmark may move to use Russian assets for EU needs
According to Vladimir Barbin, the Danish presidency is adamant that the expansion of the EU's geopolitical influence will contribute to strengthening stability in the world
Bolivian president confirms attendance of BRICS summit in Brazil
Luis Arce said he is inclined to discuss the entry of new Bolivian products into the association's markets
Putin-Trump conversation indicates interest in fixing Russia-US relations — magazine
Earlier on Thursday, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation
Over 50,000 people left without electricity in Moscow Region after drone attack
The administration specified that power supply was restored in the Rabochy settlement
Putin reminds Trump of Russia's contribution to US independence — Kremlin aide
"The Russian president congratulated Donald Trump on the national holiday of the United States, Independence Day, celebrated tomorrow," Yury Ushakov said
Actor Steven Seagal may be eligible for $80 monthly pension as Russian citizen
The Hollywood star has been granted Russian citizenship
Britain’s calls for peace in Ukraine empty amid continued arms supplies — Russian envoy
In Andrey Kelin’s opinion, "London ignores the writing on the wall that Ukraine is headed for defeat on the battlefield and still tries to bolster it in every way, as if preparing it for negotiations where both sides will participate on equal footing"
Guterres abuses power with proposal to limit veto right in UN Security Council — Russia
Maria Zakharova said that a Security Council reform does not fall within the competence of the UN Secretariat
Russian envoy says UK, France, Germany complicit in US, Israeli attacks on Iran
As Andrey Kelin noted, the plans of the British leadership have long ceased to include fostering a fair and equitable dialogue with Iran
Discussing Russian memorandum in media may harm negotiations with Ukraine — Kremlin
The peace memorandum that the Russian delegation handed over to the Ukrainian negotiators at a recent round of talks in Istanbul demands for ensuring Ukraine’s neutrality and imposing a ban on any military activity by third countries on its soil
Water riches provide Russia with competitive advantages — Putin
The Russian president said that water is enormous wealth of Russia
Robotics use increasing worldwide, including at sea — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev noted that it is essential to build marine robotic complexes to support Russian naval operations
Prosecutors change charges against Gutsul at last moment — lawyer
Sergey Moraru said that Evghenia Gutsul was not even given the opportunity to speak out in her defense
Three perpetrators of Crocus City Hall terrorist attack were under influence of drugs
According to the results of forensic examinations, the narcotic drug mephedrone was found in the blood of Saidokram Rachabalizoda, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Muhammadsobir Faizov"
Unknown assailant injures at least four on German train with axe
The attacker was detained
Moldovan authorities deal with Gagauzia head to isolate Transnistria — politician
The Moldovan authorities are now trying to destroy Gagauzia by opening criminal cases against Chairman of Gagauzia's People's Assembly (parliament) Dmitry Konstantinov and other political activists of Moldova's autonomous region, Andrey Safonov believes
Vucic calls on protesters to refrain from completely blocking Serbian cities on July 4
The president assured that the authorities are seeking to avoid the use of force and are ready to ensure the citizens’ freedom, but will not tolerate "violence that destroys the foundations of statehood"
Congress passes Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on government spending, taxes, debt ceiling
The US president is expected to sign the bill on July 4
US poses cyber threats to other countries — North Korean diplomat
The North Korean authorities reserve the right to "take appropriate, proportional countermeasures to consistently protect the security and rights" of their citizens
IN BRIEF: What is known about death of Lugansk ex-mayor from terrorist attack
Manolis Pilavov was blown up by a female suicide bomber, according to preliminary information
Orban sees Ukraine trying to get even with Hungary over blocked EU bid
As the prime minister stressed, "Kiev must accept that they are not the ones to tell the Hungarian people what to think"
Germany wants to strike deal with US by financing Patriots for Kiev — media
The US has been reviewing this request for several weeks
Trump expresses dissatisfaction with situation in Ukraine after talks with Putin
"I didn't make any progress," US President emphasized, referring to the settlement of the conflict
Russia surpasses all Western countries in terms of GDP growth over past 20 years — envoy
Special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev later noted that these figures were achieved through the development of energy, infrastructure, and technology
Certain forces resent strategic, allied relations between Moscow, Baku — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the relationship between the two countries reflects "a period in time when we were part of one state"
Europe cannot replace US arms supplies to Ukraine — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky also confirmed that a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump may take place on Friday
