Ukrainian soldiers that plotted attacks in Russia were also involved in some drone strikes

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that prepared terrorist attacks on Russian military and energy sites were also involved in multiple drone attacks on the Shaikovka military airfield in the Kaluga Region in 2023, according to court filings obtained by TASS.

"On August 21, 2023, an improvised explosive device was detonated on the territory of the 2nd Shaykovka aviation squadron, causing damage to the aircraft fuselage in the form of through-and-through puncture and deformation," the filings said.

The attack caused significant damage to the property of the Russian Defense Ministry, which totaled about 1.4 million rubles, they said.

According to investigators, the sabotage group’s attacks were aimed, among other things, at the military airfield Shaikovka, a base of long-range bombers. At the time, the region's governor, Vladislav Shapsha, said that a drone attack had been repelled in the Kirov district. According to the official, the drone that came in from the border did not damage the airport's infrastructure or equipment.