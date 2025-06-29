MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services are the organizer and the customer of the terrorist act in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow with the death toll of 149 people, as indicated in case materials seen by TASS.

"When we departed, then [Dalerdzhon] Mirzoev and [Shamsidin] Firiduni sent a notice to coordinator Saifullo that we made the terrorist act. I also heard from their talk that Saifullo responded to them and said that a state institution of Ukraine ordered this terrorist act in the Crocus City Hall concert hall and that now e needed to reach the border between Russia and Ukraine and cross it," according to testimony of one of four individuals that committed the terrorist act.

Weapons used in the terrorist act were delivered to Russia from the territory of Ukraine, as stated in testimony.