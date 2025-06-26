Chinese journalist injured by Ukrainian drone while filming report in Kursk Region

KURSK, June 26. /TASS/. Lu Yuguang, a journalist from China who was injured by a Ukrainian drone in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, has said that the attack occurred while he was filming a report.

"We were filming a commentary, an FPV drone was flying around. This is how it all happened. <...> I was holding a microphone," he told reporters.

According to the journalist, his clearly marked press crew was working near residential buildings. His cameraman was not hurt.

The reporter received medical treatment at a local hospital and refused hospitalization, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Fortunately, the journalist just sustained light head wounds. There were no other injuries. He decided to refuse hospitalization. I am wishing my colleague the swiftest recovery!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.