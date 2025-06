MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry has filed a lawsuit demanding almost 930 million rubles ($11.85 million at the current exchange rate) from Russian aircraft maker Tupolev, TASS learned at the Moscow Court of Arbitration.

"The claimant, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, has filed a lawsuit against PJSC United Aircraft Company Tupolev worth 929,464,058 rubles," the court said.