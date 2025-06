GENICHESK, June 3. /TASS/. A Ukrainian attack has left over 100,000 people across the Kherson Region without power, the governor’s press service said in a statement.

"As many as 104,480 people in 150 residential areas in Genichesky, Novotroitsky, Ivanovsky and Nizhneserogozsky municipal districts are without electricity," the statement reads.

Power engineers are working to restore electricity supplies, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.