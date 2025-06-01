FACTBOX: What is known about the train derailment in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A passenger train derailed as a result of a bridge collapse in the Vygonichsky District of the Bryansk Region. Seven people were killed and 33 were injured.

TASS has assembled the main facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the emergency

- Information about the collapse of the road bridge structure was received at 10:50 p.m. Moscow time on May 31, the Western Interregional Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia reported.

- The collapse occurred as a result of interference with transport operations, the press service of the Moscow Railway said.

- Passenger train No. 86 Klimov - Moscow derailed on the single-track Pilshino-Vygonich section.

- An operational headquarters has been set up at the Situation Center of the Russian Transport Ministry to coordinate actions with Russian Railways and the Emergency Situations Ministry.

- Recovery trains have been sent to the scene.

Dead and injured

- Seven people have died and 33 have been injured.

- According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, 30 people have been taken to hospitals.

- Two of the injured, including a child, are in serious condition.

Consequences

- The Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

- Investigators are working at the scene.

- A temporary accommodation center has been set up at the Vygonichskaya School.

- The train passengers have been evacuated to a temporary accommodation center at the Vygonich station, Russian Railways reported.

- A reserve Bryansk-Moscow train has been set up for passengers.