DONETSK, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged nine shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, one civilian was wounded, the DPR government said.

"Nine armed attacks by the Ukrainian army were reported during past 24 hours," it said, adding that 29 rounds were fired.

According to the DPR government, no one was hurt, two single-family house and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. Most of the attacks were reported from the Gorlovka area.