Crew killed as Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia’s Oryol Region

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Oryol Region during a routine flight, a spokesperson for the Moscow Military District told TASS.

"An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol Region during a routine flight. The crash took place in a deserted area; there was no damage on the ground. The crew was killed. According to preliminary reports, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction," the spokesperson said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have dispatched a commission to the site of the crash.