BELGOROD, July 9. The air defense forces shot down several air targets on approach to Belgorod, according to preliminary data, as a result of the attack on the city by the Ukrainian armed forces, one local resident was killed and two were injured, the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region, several air targets were shot down on approach to the city. Much to our grief, one person died from his wounds. <…> According to preliminary data, two civilians were wounded," the governor wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the attack in Belgorod, windows were smashed in three private houses and in 12 apartments in eight apartment buildings. Three business entities and two social facilities were damaged, two cars were hit by shrapnel.

After repelling an air attack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Maysky, Belgorod region, the roof of a private house was broken, and a passenger car was damaged by shrapnel.