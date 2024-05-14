Number of victims in Belgorod building collapse rises to 17 — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The body of another victim has been found in connection with the collapse of a residential building in Belgorod, raising the number of victims to 17, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS.

"The body of another victim was found in Belgorod at the site of the collapse of the residential building entrance. The number of victims has increased to 17," the press service said.

Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on Sunday. Debris from one of the downed shells, a Tochka-U missile, hit a ten-story apartment building in Belgorod, completely collapsing the entrance. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into terrorism.