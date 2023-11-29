Kiev troops fired over 140 munitions towards DPR in past day

DONETSK, November 29. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired 140 various projectiles towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 38 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "A total of 140 munitions of various types have been fired."

Nine civilians were injured as a result of these attacks, which involved rockets and shells of various types, as well as strike drones.