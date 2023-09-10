Russian air defense destroyed Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
"An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack by fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented at about 01:20 a.m. Moscow time (22:20 p.m. GMT). Air defense systems on duty destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.