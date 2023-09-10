{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian air defense destroyed Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region

An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack by fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented at about 01:20 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry said
© Tatyana Simonenkova/TASS

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack by fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented at about 01:20 a.m. Moscow time (22:20 p.m. GMT). Air defense systems on duty destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian military shelling settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic
The Ukrainian military fired a total of 244 various munitions
Lukashenko congratulates Putin on successful organization of single voting day
Single voting day elections were held throughout Russia on September 8-10
New North Korean submarine to terrify enemies even if not nuclear-powered — Kim Jong Un
South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the "futile" development of armaments by the North
West’s attempts to flirt with terrorists to end up badly — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that countries, which defend their sovereignty and independence and don’t want to depend on the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western countries, are declared ‘sponsors of terrorism’ and are subject to tough sanction pressure
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Official says Ukraine struck Tokmak in Zaporozhye, destroyed civilian infrastructure
Tokmak is a small city with a population of about 30,000 people
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Putin launches traffic over new portion of M-12 highway
The Russian leader congratulated all attendees with the event, wishing them new achievements
Explosion heard in Melitopol, air defense system working
Earlier, voting at the election to the regional legislative assembly and the municipal council ended in the Zaporozhye Region
Surgical amendments to be introduced to law on presidential elections - CEC
The law on presidential election will be analyzed
Over 300 Chinese companies attending EEF — expert
The investing environment in Russia is improving gradually, the Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqu said
Lavrov says India invited Russia to invest rupees that Moscow accumulated
According to Russian Foreign Minister, ""in the current situation, many billions of rupees have accumulated, which have not yet found their application"
West rigs global university ratings, drains away talents from Asia
This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace five times in past day
Two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Lavrov hopeful Armenia will prioritize commitments as Russia’s ally in its foreign policy
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the move looks even stranger now that Armenia has refrained from taking part in CSTO drills for two years
US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV
Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change
Nigerien rebels accuse France of staging military intervention
According to the report, French troops are stationed in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin and other ECOWAS member countries
Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal
Turkish President is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend
Belt and Road Initiative more attractive than US project — expert
Accordingly, if other countries are indeed able to put forward an initiative similar to our one, China will be happy to welcome it, Yu Miaojie told
United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official
According to Deputy White House Advisor on National Security Jonathan Feiner, the United States intends to provide Ukraine with weapons that "will enable it to succeed on the battlefield"
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Washington, Brussels’ plans to hamper elections in Russia failed — lower house speaker
Security of voters was ensured and the voting was open, honest, and competitive, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Chinese investments to be raised for master plans of Russian Far Eastern cities
"Raising international investments is a new challenge to be tackled in 12-18 months to come," urban environment development director Anton Finogenov said
Results of G20 summit to greatly boost IMF, WTO reforms — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the West accurately assessing the outcomes of the G20 summit, taking into account the perspectives of developing countries
Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says
Earlier, Oleg Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections
Russian planes destroy three boats with Ukrainian landing force heading towards Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian planes attacked enemy boats northeast of Zmeiny Island
Lavrov says G20 online summit will most be held in late November
Russian Foreign Minister said
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Russian armed forces destroy P-18 radar in Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry
Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian armed forces defeated the personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 117 districts
United Russia values votes of residents of Russia’s new regions - Medvedev
United Russia leader thanked "all who took part in the elections in the new territories and cast their votes not only for United Russia but for any party"
Voting over in all Russian regions - CEC
The Russian Central Election Commission has decryption keys from all the five time zones
United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official
Deputy White House Advisor on National Security Jonathan Feiner noted that the Ukrainians have started to "make progress in their counter offensive"
Russian air defenses shoot down eight Ukrainian drones off Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was stopped early in the morning of September 10
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting
International experts visited polling stations in five settlements of the Kherson region over two days
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Developing G20 members have correct understanding of Ukraine situation — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister added that "the Kiev regime destroyed its country's territorial integrity by itself"
Russia cannot be excluded from grain deal — Turkish leader
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the deal made it possible to avoid a food crisis in the world
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
Allegations that West handed ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’ — Lavrov
"Adults are spreading rumors that simply cannot be taken seriously," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian forces repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in LPR — Defense Ministry
In the area of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutori, in the Kharkov region, an ammunition depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed
Lavrov rules out any strategic stability talks in current circumstances
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "the START Treaty is an agreement between Russia and the United States that was signed in quite a different situation in the international arena, when the relationship between Moscow and Washington was different"
Damaged part of Crimean bridge to reopen to motor traffic September 15
It needs to put asphalt on it and to install the lights and road signs, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
Gas supplies to resume if Bulgaria meets Gazprom’s requirements — Russian Ambassador
On April 27, Gazprom completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in view of failure to pay in rubles within the prescribed period
Remote e-voting to be used at presidential election in not more than 30 Russian regions
According to chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, if a voter is unable to vote due to some reason, he or she will still have the right to vote traditionally
Gazprom delivers 41.6 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Russians with dual citizenship can be drafted into army — Putin’s decree
The decree states that conscription is applicable also to those Russian citizens "who have the citizenship of another country or a residence permit or other document confirming the right to permanent residence in the territory of a foreign state"
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
Information space of Armenia trending toward negative coverage of Russia — diplomat
"No doubt, this contradicts the traditionally friendly communication between the two peoples," Maria Zakharova said
At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses
An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and some other regions
Bangladesh hopes Russia stamps out neo-fascism one more time
The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid his first visit to Bangladesh on September 7-8
Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights"
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Italian prime minister says Putin pledged to set up commission on Navalny case
Giuseppe Conte highlighted the importance of Russian-EU cooperation in investigating the incident with Navalny
Helicopter crashes in Vologda Region; two hurt, one missing
The helicopter might have crashed because it was flying too low over the water surface
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
Turkey to continue communication on grain deal with Russia, Ukraine, other sides - Erdogan
Turkish President stressed that the grain deal "made it possible to avoid a food crisis in the world"
Western society begins to see situation in Ukraine objectively — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that these people call for stopping the havoc in Ukraine and return to civilized methods of resolving disputes and conflicts in international relations
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
Putin starts work at Eastern Economic Forum
The President will see today the interactive presentation of the Far East development results, with residents of advance development territories connected via a videoconference link
Talks between Putin, Erdogan and two countries’ delegation last for 90 minutes
Along with issues on the bilateral agenda, the talks focused on the topic of the resumption of the grain deal
Lavrov calls allegations about West’s ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’
Russian Foreign Ministers noted that the text of the declaration is available for reading
First unit of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey to be launched next year — Putin
Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in Turkey
G20 acknowledges difference of views, assessments of situation in Ukraine - declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
West provoked conflict in Ukraine to slow down Russia’s development — Putin
Talking to young scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, the head of state noted his previous conversation with the specialists in 2014
Belarus interested in machinery supplies to Africa — Deputy PM
Republic are exploring South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco, Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik said
Valdai Club experts to discuss Russia-Asia cooperation at EEF
The evolution of cooperation between Russia and Asia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine will be discussed at the session
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov
"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies from other countries," the foreign minister stressed
Russia set to invite India to Checkmate fifth-generation fighter jet project
The Checkmate incorporates the latest systems, including its open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies
West disguising weapons supplies to Kiev by humanitarian purposes — DPR head
The West is becoming a participant in military crime because these weapons are doing harm to the civilian population, Denis Pushilin said
Lavrov says he did not talk to US representatives on sidelines of G20 summit
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "it is clear about what the US wants in relation to Russia."
Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin
They will visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF
International coalition created 23 dangerous situations in skies over Syria in one day
In the Al-Tanf area, 12 violations were recorded per day
Pan-African countries object to ECOWAS sanctions against Niger
"The Thomas Sankara Center co-signed, with around fifty revolutionary pan-African organizations in 20 countries around the world, a declaration in the face of sanctions from ECOWAS against Niger," the statement reads
Nothing good about NATO trying to infiltrate into South Caucasus — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister doesn’t think this is good for anyone, including Armenia itself
Ever more Russians want to join volunteer military units – Defense Ministry
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the number of relevant formations exceeds 40
Eastbound foreign trade cargo traffic soars in 7M 2023 — transport ministry
The total cargo volume is over 93 mln metric tons
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Key rate may grow further, VTB chief says
Representatives of the Central Bank have already stated that, CEO of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin said
Russian forces repel attack by Ukrainian forces in area of Chervona Dibrova
The enemy's losses amounted to over 50 military personnel
ZNPP to reduce personnel due to military activities in area — IAEA
According to the IAEA, its experts heard the sounds of explosion in the vicinity of the facility several times during the past week, the plant was not damaged
G20 diplomats hammer out compromise language on Ukraine - Bloomberg
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Death toll from Morocco earthquake up to 2,122, over 2,400 people injured
A three-day mourning was declared in the country
Hungary eyeing to switch its Paks NPP from Russian to French fuel - media
France operates the biggest number of nuclear reactors in Europe and manufactures nuclear fuel for them importing uranium from Australia, Niger, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan
EEF to discuss challenges for Far East
Forum attendees will review new current tasks, discussion problems of the changing global world, assess the state of affairs in Russian and global economy and industry, and determine new routes of interaction and integration in the Asia-Pacific Region
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-35S fighters to Russian troops
The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter with a thrust-vectoring system codenamed the Su-35S in Russia’s Aerospace Forces
Russian election official reveals number of online votes cast so far
More than 3 million voters in 25 Russian regions have already voted online, Ella Pamfilova said
ASEAN being main economic partner of China — expert
The trade and economic structure of China will go through adjustments and changes because trade relations between China and the US are becoming more complicated day after day and the Sino-European relations are becoming increasingly sensitive, Yu Miaojie noted
West wants Russia's approval to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT via Luxembourg — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
Erdogan suggests Russia increase volume of grain milled in Tukey be increased
The Turkish leader noted that out of the 33 million tons of grain exported under the deal "the West received 44%"
Armenia’s intentions to hold joint military exercise with US regrettable — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
G20 final document hints at failure of plans to isolate Russia — Die Zeit
The publication’s columnist recalled that the statement adopted a year ago at the summit in Bali was regarded as a "slap in the face" of the Russian Federation
West needs to comprehend results of G20 and position of developing countries — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stated that the methods announced by the Indian side hosting the summit "mark the beginning of a very important trend"
