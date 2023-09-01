Russia says its forces destroy another drone moving to attack Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed another sea drone in the Black Sea that Kiev had launched in an attempt to strike the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"About 02:10 a.m. Moscow time on September 2, the Kiev regime again attempted a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with a semi-submersible uncrewed surface vessel. This other Ukrainian sea drone was destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

The ministry earlier reported Russian forces had destroyed a Ukrainian drone at 11:15 p.m. Moscow time as it moved to attack the bridge.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance. The ministry said that this had allowed the naval air force on August 29-30 to foil an attempt by a Ukrainian special operations unit to land on the Crimean coast and carry out terrorist attacks.