At least 35 people injured as boat collides with signal tower in Thailand — officials

BANGKOK, May 17. /TASS/. At least 35 people were injured when a speedboat collided with a signal tower off the coast of Thailand, health officials said on Wednesday.

Most of the injured, 21 people, are Russian nationals and another eight are from Kazakhstan. Three residents of Thailand, one Hong Kong resident, one Chinese and one Ukrainian are also among the casualties.

They were all taken to a hospital, the Thailand’s Health Ministry said. Officials blamed the incident on negligence by the boat’s captain. An investigation is underway.