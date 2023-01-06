Ukraine shells Donetsk with heavy artillery 1.5 hours before ceasefire declared by Russia

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces struck Donetsk with NATO-type artillery guns, shelling the western part of the city, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire regime be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a ceasefire for Christmas.